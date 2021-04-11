Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 230,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Neovasc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $1.01 on Friday. Neovasc Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $67.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVCN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

