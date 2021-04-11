Virtu Financial LLC Invests $215,000 in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 390,847 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKTS opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,829,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

