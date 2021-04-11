54,233 Shares in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLL opened at $9.50 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $323.40 million, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Union Gaming Research assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

