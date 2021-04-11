Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,734 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $71.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

