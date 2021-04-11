International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IMXI. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

IMXI opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $572.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after acquiring an additional 749,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,286,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 163,314 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in International Money Express by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,269 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in International Money Express by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 503,253 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

