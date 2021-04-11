Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,031 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

