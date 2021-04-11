Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

SP opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.52 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.