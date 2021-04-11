JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,788 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $19,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in F5 Networks by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,367. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

FFIV stock opened at $210.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

