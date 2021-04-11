Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.86 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Hess worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $73.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.