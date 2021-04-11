Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $18,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

TDOC stock opened at $181.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 677,374 shares of company stock valued at $136,426,728. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

