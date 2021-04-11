Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,233 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

