Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

GOGO opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $981.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,553,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gogo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gogo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

