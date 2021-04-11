JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $20.12 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 228.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 374,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.99% of First Merchants worth $20,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,197,000 after buying an additional 112,876 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after purchasing an additional 535,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 331,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,419 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 177,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME opened at $46.76 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

