JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of CAE worth $21,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CAE by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,126 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in CAE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after buying an additional 201,887 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CAE by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,644,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 601,165 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its position in CAE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,648,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,741,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.29, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

