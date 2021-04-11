JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 5,219 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $21,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Shares of RS stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $159.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

