Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,436 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.40% of Generation Bio worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter worth $95,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

GBIO opened at $27.20 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $310,743.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,317,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $1,136,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,564 shares of company stock worth $4,868,286.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

