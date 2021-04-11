PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

PPG stock opened at $150.47 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $156.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

