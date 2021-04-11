QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 337 ($4.40).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 316.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 297.02. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.40 ($4.51). The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

