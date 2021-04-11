Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.20. Dine Brands Global posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

DIN opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $93.98.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

