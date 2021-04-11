Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of UMB Financial worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,439.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $56,333.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,422.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,771,619. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $92.83 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

