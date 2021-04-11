Truist Financial Corp Has $3.41 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

