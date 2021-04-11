Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHCG stock opened at $203.84 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.26 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.75 and a 200 day moving average of $206.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

