Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE opened at $209.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.87. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $147.08 and a 52-week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

