Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $844,000 in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of The Pennant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 169.12 and a beta of 2.83. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $64,805,484.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $2,362,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,511,327.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,890. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

PNTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

