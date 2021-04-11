Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 133,435 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 133,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.3914 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

