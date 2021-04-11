Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 13,153 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Workiva by 40.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Workiva by 361.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 167,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 182.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $737,319.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,092.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.77. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

