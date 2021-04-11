Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 48.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $2,064,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 234,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 419.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 274,588 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.02 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.