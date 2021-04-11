Insider Selling: Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Major Shareholder Sells 33,749 Shares of Stock

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 33,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $338,164.98. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:GLEO opened at $10.05 on Friday. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galileo Acquisition stock. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) by 433.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,644 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned 3.02% of Galileo Acquisition worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe.

