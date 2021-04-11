Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 123.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Phreesia by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 330.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

PHR opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 75,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $4,718,412.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,526 shares of company stock worth $23,312,344 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

