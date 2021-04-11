China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.41

Shares of China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.41 and traded as high as $9.74. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in China Distance Education by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in China Distance Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Distance Education by 205.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.