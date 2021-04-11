Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after acquiring an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

