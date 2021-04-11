Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $31,654.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $78,036.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,231.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,846 shares of company stock valued at $953,246. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -255.87, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

