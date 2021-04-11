Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Shares of IHE opened at $175.58 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $188.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.38.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

