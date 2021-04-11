Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,206,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $12,688,438.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,608,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,996.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

