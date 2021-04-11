Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,644,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 306,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $79.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 101.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

