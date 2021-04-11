Analysts Anticipate Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Shutterstock reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

NYSE SSTK opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 113.51%.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,685,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $909,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

