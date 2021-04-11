Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $717,000 Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $44.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

