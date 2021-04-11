Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the lowest is ($2.26). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($3.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $131.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.32. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

