Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 123,727 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,727 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.