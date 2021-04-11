Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 527.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $7,719,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,667 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,056 in the last quarter.

PINS opened at $85.53 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

