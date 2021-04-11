Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

