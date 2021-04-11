Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.92). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.17) to ($5.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($4.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In other news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

