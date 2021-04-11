Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 29,100 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,542,000 after acquiring an additional 172,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 679.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $800.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.