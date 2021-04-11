Jane Street Group LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

