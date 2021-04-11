Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 125.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 1,456.4% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 3,280,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $26,030,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $5,496,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 184.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNK. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

