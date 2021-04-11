Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NYSEARCA:CLIX opened at $84.47 on Friday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.32.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.