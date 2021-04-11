Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALX shares. TheStreet raised Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Alexander’s stock opened at $287.09 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $223.02 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.60. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.45%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

