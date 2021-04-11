NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NewMarket by 3,463.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 497.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 123,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NewMarket by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NewMarket by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $386.24 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $332.45 and a 12-month high of $458.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.35 and a 200 day moving average of $384.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

