Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 111.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

HIO opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.