Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,462 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $409,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

Sotera Health stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

